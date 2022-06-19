Donald Wells

Donald died June 12, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL. He received his B.A. in Business Economics at DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, and his PhD in economics at the University of Oregon. Don taught Economics at Southern Illinois University for 9 years, and at the University of Arizona for 43 years. He earned numerous teaching awards. He had a special interest in teaching workshops for elementary and secondary teachers. He also taught in China, Saudi Arabia, and Czechoslovakia. He was an avid fan of Wildcat basketball. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne, two children, David Wells (Kristin) of Waterville, VT, and Karen Goulding (George) of Oxnard, CA, 5 grandchildren, Alison, Michael, Donny, Annie, James & great-grandsons, Roger & Teddy. Services: Avenidas.