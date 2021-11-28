Donald White

passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 80. After a two-year battle with cancer, Don died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Don was such a giving man, he loved everyone he knew, and they loved him in return. His personality and smile lit up the room, just as he lit up the sky with the amazing sunset on the day he passed. Don was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1941 to parents William and Marion White, raised with his sister Beverly. After graduating from Pottstown High School, he joined the US Air Force where he served from 1960-1964 with an honorable discharge. During his time in the service he met his first wife Barbara Rose; they married in 1963. He had two children with Barbara, Suzanne and Nancy. After his time in the service, Don worked for several companies in the emerging field of computer technology. He met his second wife Laurie Berryman in 1979, eventually moving to Tucson, Arizona together. He had two children with Laurie, Meaghan and Kevin. Don began working for Pima Community College in 1986 as an adjunct instructor for computer applications. He enjoyed working with the students, and continued to work as a computer instructor for the remainder of his career. Over their 37 years of marriage, Don and Laurie enjoyed their love of laughter, family, traveling, and wine tasting. Don knew how to truly enjoy life and always looked on the bright side. He loved to ride his bicycle, putting thousands of miles on his favorite road bike over the years. He enjoyed wine, making delicious food, and spending time with his family. Don was a gentle, kind-hearted man who could cure a bad day with just one of his hugs. He proved endlessly that he would do anything for his children and grandchildren that he loved so much. The end of his life was filled with love and acceptance. Even in his final days, he taught those around him the joy and importance of ordinary moments. His family was honored and blessed to be near him and to take care of him during that time. Don is survived by his wife Laurie; children Suzanne, Nancy, Meaghan, and Kevin; and grandchildren Aubrie, Sarah, and Kayleigh. A celebration of life for Don is planned for Friday December 17, 2021. Contact Laurie J. White at DonWhiteCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com for details and to RSVP. If you would like to make a contribution in his honor, please consider donating blood or making a monetary donation at your local Red Cross.