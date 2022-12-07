Donna Caley

Donna, age 84, passed away on December 1, 2022, in Lawrence, KS. Donna was born the oldest of three daughters in Kansas City, MO and grew up in both Brooklyn, NY (during World War II) and Kansas City, MO. A talented pianist, she graduated from East High School in 1956 and attended William Jewel College. She married the late John David Caley in 1958 and devoted her life to being the mother of their four children, playing the organ during services at several churches, and actively participating in several political campaigns. The family resided in Kansas City, MO, Phoenix, AZ, and Tucson, AZ before she and John spent their retirement years in Coronado, CA and Lawrence, KS. Her homes were always filled with the joys of family, children, food, and music. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John David Caley. She is survived by her children: son, John David Caley Jr. and wife, Candace; daughter, Carolyn Caley Kisner and husband, Anthony; son, Jeffrey Alan Caley and wife, Tracy and son, James Edward Caley and wife, Krista. She is also survived by two sisters, Priscilla Esther Neils (Scott) and Jeanne Heather Holland (Bill). Donna also had nine grandchildren, Jeff Caley (Emily), Katie Brown (Tony), Thomas Caley, Elizabeth Caley, Annie Kisner, Joey Caley, Sophia Caley, Scott Caley and Peter Caley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to the Washburn Alumni Association Scholarship Fund c/o Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. A memorial service has been planned for the family, at a later date. Arrangements by WARREN-MCELWAIN MORTUARY.