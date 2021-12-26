Donna Laporta

Beloved wife, mother, Grammy, passed away on November 23, 2021 with family by her side. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Edward Eugene "Giggi" Ernst. Donna was born May 4, 1957 and is survived by her mother, Dorothy Gay Ernst; sister, Cathy (Mark) Walton; brother, Edward Ernst. Donna was married to Ross Salvatore LaPorta of 46 years, their two children, Michelle LaPorta and Christine (Anthony) Herrera.

Born at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Donna traveled the world with her mother and father during his military service of 20 years. Donna was a graduate from Santa Rita High school (75') and Pima College. Donna devoted her life to loving and caring for children. Whether it be opening her heart or her home, starting a daycare, or working with special need kids at Sahuaro High School. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mom and a doting Grammy. She loved her girls and Grandbabies more than the stars in the sky. She will forever remain in our hearts. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway Blvd. Thank you all for your prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southern Arizona Humane Society in Donna's name because of her love of animal. Sincerely Ross LaPorta and Family. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.