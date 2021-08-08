Donna Mayer

 Skip to main content
MAYER, Donna Patricia (Murphy)

Born January 29, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. She was called home July 16, 2021 from Tucson, Arizona. Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David; her seven daughters, Julia, LaDonna, Penny, Toni, Venna, Christina and Jamie; her son, Carlos and her grandchildren, Donald (Angel), Patrick, Alyssa (Link), Aziz, Nicolai, Toki, Violet, Michelle, Charles (CJ), Brandon (David), Jason and Kolton. She was a loving daughter, sister, Mother of Toads, and Memaw. She was the rock of our family. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Jesus Reigns Christian Fellowship.

