Donna Mayer

Born January 29, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. She was called home July 16, 2021 from Tucson, Arizona. Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David; her seven daughters, Julia, LaDonna, Penny, Toni, Venna, Christina and Jamie; her son, Carlos and her grandchildren, Donald (Angel), Patrick, Alyssa (Link), Aziz, Nicolai, Toki, Violet, Michelle, Charles (CJ), Brandon (David), Jason and Kolton. She was a loving daughter, sister, Mother of Toads, and Memaw. She was the rock of our family. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Jesus Reigns Christian Fellowship.