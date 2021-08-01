 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna Mcguire

Donna Mcguire

MCGUIRE, Donna M. Thomas

went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. She is survived by nine children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A grandson predeceased her. She grew up in Carrolltown, PA and settled in Tucson, AZ, in 1959. Widowed with three children at age 21 after losing her first husband in WWII, she married and had 57 years with her second husband before he died. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini for over 60 years. She loved chocolate, her family and playing bridge, and was the go-to person for family information; she remembered everything. We are lost without her. No service planned at this time. In her honor donations to St Vincent de Paul Society are appreciated.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News