Donna Mcguire

went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. She is survived by nine children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A grandson predeceased her. She grew up in Carrolltown, PA and settled in Tucson, AZ, in 1959. Widowed with three children at age 21 after losing her first husband in WWII, she married and had 57 years with her second husband before he died. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini for over 60 years. She loved chocolate, her family and playing bridge, and was the go-to person for family information; she remembered everything. We are lost without her. No service planned at this time. In her honor donations to St Vincent de Paul Society are appreciated.