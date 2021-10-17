 Skip to main content
Teacher, traveler, wife, mother, grandmother, counsellor, prison mentor, sports fan, hugger, book pusher, Donna Swaim left this world a better place on November 8, 2020. She was born on a farm in Mitchell, Nebraska in 1934, taught at the University of Arizona for 50 years, nurtured a wonderful family, and traveled the world with her students on Voyages of Discovery. Support for student study abroad may be made to the Donna Swaim International Award for Religious Studies https://humanities.arizona.edu/give/donna-swaim There will be a Celebration of Life, Sunday, October 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tanque Verde Guest Ranch, 14301 E. Speedway Blvd., in honor of a life well-lived.

