Donna Jeanne Wood made the trip to heaven on 2/20/2023. Born 9/15/1936 in Mammoth Utah. She lived in Utah until her marriage to Leonard Wood in 1961 when they moved to Idaho, then later on to California. In 1973 she began her career as a Diet Center owner and relocated to Tucson in 1982 to expand her business. She once said she'd be a diet counselor at 80 years old saying "Come on in…" and she was right! She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and anything that sparkled! Donna is survived by her 4 children, Pamela (Dave) Boross of Bullhead City AZ, Bryan (Barbara) Newberg of Tucson AZ, Schelle (Craig) Burdg of Menifee CA, and Sean (Melissa) Wood of Tucson AZ, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, nieces, nephews, and friends. Celebration of Life Service Saturday 3/25/2023 at 2:00 pm El Camino Church 7777 E Speedway Blvd Tucson AZ 85710 In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to American Heart Association. Cremation by Funeraria del Angel.