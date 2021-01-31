Donna Wright

WRIGHT, Donna Jewel
age 86, of Frisco, Texas passed away on December 30, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1934 to Pearl Frances (Talley) and Don N. Tira in Pittsburg, Kansas. On April 21, 1956 Donna married Donald Leroy Wright in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate from Baker University, a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and a loving mother who will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Donna is survived by her son, Randy Wright and his wife, Pattie of Alpharetta, Georgia; her daughter, Ellen Gourley and her husband, Craig of New Albany, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Austin Wright and Alexandra Wright of Alpharetta, Georgia, Derek Gourley of Frisco, Texas, Hope Gourley of Fort Worth, Texas. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wright; her parents, Don and Pearl Tira. Arrangements by Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home.