Dora Cirillo

CIRILLO, Dora Ella
age 92, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 27, 2020 at her home in Tucson, AZ. She is now with her husband, Fred H. Cirillo dancing upon the stars and watching over us.
Dora was born on March 3, 1928 in Enid, Oklahoma. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was known as "Nana", while always dedicating her life to her children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Dora loved to read, cook, travel, watch movies, and eat Mexican food.
Dora had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when someone needed her help. She was a very loving woman who worried about others and touched many lives with her generosity.
She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. We love you Nana! Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.