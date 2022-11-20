Doris Anderson

Beloved Doris Jane Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2022, at the awe-inspiring age of 94. Born in Tucson on February 28, 1928, to Kiah and Ruth Winstead, Doris grew up at 8 West Wetmore Road, where she shared her childhood days with her sister Barbara. Both Barbara and Doris were accomplished seamstresses, thanks to the tutelage and attention to detail taught by their mother. She was a true master of her craft. Back in the day, one of the most popular past times was going to the roller rink, which is where she met a handsome young Marine by the name of Patrick Anderson, fresh out of the service, in 1946. After a year of courtship, they were married in April of 1947. Patrick and Doris went on to raise a family of three children: Patrick Stephen, Jr., Janet Lynn, and Carol Susan. As matriarch of the family, Doris made sure that her kids' lives were enriched with all forms of extracurricular activities, from church, to sports, (especially baseball), Boy/Girl Scouts, playing the piano, and dancing school, just to name a few. She and Pat were ardent about professing the importance of excelling in life: morally, spiritually, and academically. The competition to excel in academics was always a driving force amongst her children. In 1963, Patrick and Doris made one of the most monumental decisions in their life to that point, the decision to go into business for themselves. Together with the help and sacrifice of their entire family, they started up Anderson Painting Company, which continues to thrive today, 59 years later. Doris took great pleasure in the wonderful life she lived, surrounded by her family and many friends, as a result of 94 years of bliss living in her hometown. She is survived by her son, Dr. Patrick Anderson (Carol), daughters Janet Anderson-Todd, and Carol Jackson (Doug). She was blessed with six grandchildren: Jason Anderson (Kimberly), Jared Anderson (Kathleen), Jessica Todd, Kyra Jackson, John Jackson, and Erin Jury (Adam). The icing on the cake was being able to spend time with her three (3) beautiful great-grandchildren, Flynn Patrick Anderson, Ava Rose Anderson, and Nicolas Jury. Doris Jane Anderson will forever be remembered for her great sense of style, grace, and elegance, and just like the cottonwood trees along the banks of the Rillito where she grew up, the Anderson family's roots will continue to run deep and strong. Lastly, we would like to thank Cindy Gonzalez, Doris' devoted caregiver and dear friend, for her dedication to making sure that our mom was always treated with dignity, respect, and most importantly love. We will forever be grateful. A celebration of Doris' life will be held at a later date.