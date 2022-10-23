Doris Cavanaugh

Doris Jean Cavanaugh passed away October 6, 2022, she was born November 22, 1929, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was the only child to Russell and Ella Bendure. In August 1951, Doris married Dr. Richard "Dick" Cavanaugh. After Dick's residency in Iowa, they moved to Denver, CO. In 1967, Doris and Dick moved to Vacaville, CA where they lived with their three children Bill, Diane and Mike. In 1979, they moved to Redding, CA where Dick lived out his life. After Dick's death in 1997, Doris went to live with her son, Mike, in Tucson, AZ. While growing up in Iowa City, Doris attended St Patrick's Catholic School, graduating from high school 1947. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1951. Doris was known for her love in the art of Bonsai. She was instrumental in creating the Redding Bonsai Club in Redding and later in the creation of the Southern Arizona Bonsai Enthusiasts in Tucson. While in Tucson, Doris was an AVON representative and became one of the top sellers in her district. Doris was experienced in the practice of Yoga and would perform demonstrations for her health clubs in Vacaville and Redding. Doris was an animal lover, who also enjoyed music and dancing. Family and friends would often hear Doris say, "I live for coffee!" Doris' service was held the St Joseph Catholic Church in Vacaville, California and buried at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery on October 18, 2022. She was 92. Doris' amazing love of family made her family feel so blessed. Her cheerful disposition, positive attitude and thoughtfulness were an inspiration to her family and friends. Doris will be greatly missed as a little ray of sunshine by all those whose lives she touched.