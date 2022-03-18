Doris Geesing

Doris Marie Brooker Geesing was born August 10, 1931 to James Boliver Brooker and Marian Crispi Brooker (O'Neill) in Houston, Texas. She was married to Eugene Joseph Geesing on April 16, 1955 in Houston, Texas who predeceased her. She died at home on December 24, 2021 at the age of 90 with family and a friend present. She is survived by both her children, Michael Joseph Geesing (Margaret-Ann Fillmore Geesing) and Marian Geesing Wiseley (James Wiseley); six grandchildren, Christina, Daniel, Katherine, Matthew, Teresa, and Anthony; and one great-grandchild, Elizabeth. Funeral Services will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Church (1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719) on March 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Rosary will be 8:30 a.m.