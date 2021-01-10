Doris Harris

HARRIS, Doris Lee
76, entered Heaven on December 23, 2020, her beloved husband was able to be by her side holding her hand in the hospital.
Dee was born on November 21, 1944, in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of four sisters. She met and married the love of her life, Alvin Henry Harris Jr. in Tucson, AZ, in 1964. She was a loving and supportive mother to her children, Sherry and Kevin, and a doting grandmother to Abby, Travis, Kyler, and Ben.
Dee was a ray of sunshine as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile, generosity, love for helping others, and compassion for animals. She enjoyed family time painting and baking with the kids, playing in the pool, boating, fishing, and letting her grandchildren drive her around in the golf cart on the property. She saw the best in people and always offered support and hope for them to become the best they could be. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.