Doris Manning

101, of Tucson, AZ, died on March 9, 2022. She is survived by her children, Susan and Nancy, and her grandson, Eric Taylor. She is predeceased by her husband Earl and her son, Thomas. Veteran of WW II, University of Arizona Professor, and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Volunteer: Beloved and admired by all. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum appreciated. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.