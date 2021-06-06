Doris Nicholson

NICHOLSON, Doris

Doris had a century of life filled with family, friends, and lots of laughter. She was an Arizona girl, born in Mesa in 1921, and died in Tucson on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

Doris married Larmer Nicholson in 1946 and was married to him for 62 years. Upon their move to Tucson in 1958, Doris started teaching K-2 in the Amphi District. When she retired in 1984 hundreds of her students came back from high school or college to see if she would recognize them and remember their name…she always did! Doris maintained her close connections with family, colleagues, and good friends throughout her life and loved to bring people together.

Doris is survived by her son, Leonard Nicholson (Charli) and daughters, Jeannie Wager (Eric) and Wendy Laumer (Chris). She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with whom she always had a joke to share.

In lieu of flowers, Doris requested donations to Casa de los Ninos. There will be a celebration of life in December 2021, to honor Doris' 100th birthday, place and time TBA.