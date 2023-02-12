A loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother, friend and mentor to many, has made her beautiful journey to the Lord, February 3, 2023. Doris was the owner of Clyde Wanslee Auto Sales and was one of the founding members of Casas Adobes Baptist Church in Oro Valley. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery, 3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705 on March 10th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to Casas Adobes Baptist Church.