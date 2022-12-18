Doris Wheeler (96) died December 7, 2022, in Tucson, AZ, where she has resided for 68 years. Born in Manhattan, NYC, Doris was raised in the Bronx by parents Laura and Edward Pavelka. A graduate of Christopher Columbus High School and Hunter Secretarial School, Doris was employed as a secretary for various businesses in NYC in locations including the Empire State Building. Doris was also a skilled trumpet player and proud member of the NY Musicians Union. The groups she performed with included: The Brooklyn Dodgers (AAFC) football team marching band, Las Cumbancheras Latin band, at various NYC movie theater venues, and spot fill-in with the Phil Spitalny and His All-Girl Orchestra. In 1954, Doris moved to Tucson where she met her husband Robert Wheeler and raised their family. In 1977, she reentered the work force as a clerk typist at Easter Seals for a short time and then followed by AURA Kitt Peak Observatory until her retirement in the late 80's. Doris enjoyed traveling, morning walks, music, and movies; Never missing a televised Academy Awards. Doris was also an avid fan of the U of A women's basketball team and a long-time season ticket holder. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wheeler of Tucson, AZ. Doris is survived by Christopher Wheeler of Los Angeles, CA. Wayne Wheeler (George Strasburger) of Tucson AZ. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to The Loft Cinema. Services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery on December 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Followed by a gathering at the home of Wayne Wheeler (George Strasburger).