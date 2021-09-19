Dorothea Lee

LEE, Dorothea "June" (Hensel)

passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 1, 2021. She was 96 years old.

June was born in Bemidji, Minnesota and grew up in nearby Kelliher, Minnesota. She was class Valedictorian at Kelliher High School. June married soon after graduation and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her first marriage ended, and she later married Roger Lee, who became her husband for 53 years. June and Roger faithfully served the Lord at Evangelical and Baptist churches over the years.

When Roger's parents became older, June and Roger moved from Minneapolis to Tucson to care for them. They remained in Tucson for over 40 years. Following Roger's passing in 2013, June relocated to Minneapolis.

June is preceded in death by her husband Roger; her brother, Vernon Hensel; her sister, Mayme (Hensel) Benson, and her parents Hugo and Dorothea (Felt) Hensel. She is survived by her children, LeRoy Erickson (Carolyn), Curt Erickson (Teresa), Bonnie (Lee) Grosvenor, and Rob Lee (Cathy), along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

June was outgoing and loved to laugh and smile often. She enjoyed doing crafts for family, friends, and children's Sunday School church programs. She will be missed every day.

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS