Dorothy Allen

Windsor resident Dorothy Christopher Allen (Chris) passed away at Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa, California, on April 28, 2021. Chris was born on July 28, 1929, in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, but she spent the bulk of her childhood in Ohio. She graduated from Muskingum College with a teaching credential, which was to become her passion and career for the remainder of her working life. Her professional accomplishments were a testament to her determination, persistence, and intellectual curiosity. In 1961, after having relocated to Tucson, Arizona, she married Paul Allen, a professor of secondary education at the University of Arizona, and they blended a family of daughters, Pam and Kristi, and son, Gary. Initially, Chris was a sixth grade elementary school teacher, who had a love of history and culture, especially that of the ancient Egyptians. She passed this enthusiasm on to her students and created many units which former students would later recall when encountering her in the Tucson community. With her desire to contribute more to the educational field, Chris went on to earn a masters degree and a doctorate in education from the University of Arizona. Chris later became the primary force in creating the Professional Internship Program, which matched high school seniors with professionals in the field that they were considering entering. This innovative program allowed Chris to use her extensive community contacts to create a valuable experience for many young people. Chris also was elected to the position of president of the Tucson Education Association, and her tenure came at a time when many in the union were advocating for a teacher strike. Chris's influence was pivotal in negotiating a compromise that helped prevent a strike. After retiring, Chris and Paul moved to Northern California, settling in Windsor, to be near their children and grandchildren. For many years Chris and Paul enjoyed exploring Northern California with their family, and they became active members of the Windsor Methodist Church. Chris Allen is survived by her daughters, Pamela Rosell of Vallejo, California; and Kristi Tronoff of Fort Bragg, California; as well as her son, Gary Allen, of Santa Rosa, California. Chris and Paul are also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. To honor Chris, consider making a donation to Heifer International, which works to eradicate poverty and hunger through sustainable, values-based holistic community development. Arrangements by DANIELS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES.