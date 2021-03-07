Dorothy Barnett

age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 2021. She was known for her charm and kind heart to all that knew and loved her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lena Klotzbach; her four siblings, her husband, Lloyd Barnett; her daughters, Jeanene Barnett and Vickie Rohm and her grandson, Daniel Wilson. She is survived by her children, Allan (Kathy), Karen (Mark), Jill (Jim); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born in 1930 into a close-knit family in Humboldt, Kansas. She was the youngest in her family of seven. She married the love of her life Lloyd Barnett in 1947. They and their ever-growing family lived there until 1961.The family then moved to a suburb of Chicago and that is where their fifth child and many grandchildren were born. She continued to raise her family and became a mother figure to many. She was known for her homecooked meals, yummy ice cream and her warm hugs. She enjoyed 52 cherished years of marriage with Lloyd, until his passing in 1999. Dorothy moved to Tucson in 2001 to be close to her family, which was her biggest joy in life. She instantly fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and sunsets. She cared deeply for others and would always lend a helping hand. Everyone who got to know her was truly blessed. We will miss her warm smile, loving embrace, her words of wisdom and the peace that she brought to those around her.