Dorothy Bolling

Dorothy was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a proud member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She was born and graduated high school in Elkhart, Indiana, but found her home and purpose in Arizona. She cared deeply for family and friends, gave generously to several charities and loved life. After a successful career with Honeywell, Dorothy spent her retirement years caring for others, including her mother, husband, and mother-in-law, all passing before her, and traveling with a special group of friends.

Her joys included her church, her beloved kitties, and spending time in person and on the phone with those she loved. She was an avid sports fan, accomplished bowler, adventurous soul, and a wonderful person to all who knew her. Her final wishes included donation of her remains to science. In lieu of flowers, her family and close friends request donations to St. Jude's, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Oro Valley, the Vietnam Veterans of Tucson, or a charity of your choice in her name. A private Celebration of Life will occur at a future time.