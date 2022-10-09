 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Epperson

Dorothy Ann Epperson (August 3, 1948 - September 18, 2022) Loving daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, and a true friend to many.  Dorothy and her late husband of 52 years, Tom, were also the owners of Clyde Wanslee Auto Sales for over 35 years. Per Dorothy's request, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: Alz.org

