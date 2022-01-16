 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Finley

Dorothy Finley

  • Updated

FINLEY, Dorothy Elizabeth

Born August 11, 1926, died December 31, 2021 of a massive stroke. Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Bennie G. Finley and son, William G. Finley; survived by son, Robert G. Finley and several nieces and nephews. Much beloved for her beauty, friendship, and kindness. She will be sorely missed. A gathering to celebrate her life is planned for the near future. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.

