age 83, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Splendido at Rancho Vistoso in Oro Valley, Arizona. Dorothy Gruver was born Dorothy Jane Dykstra on December 25, 1937, to Jonas and Theresa (Stubbe) Dykstra at De Smet, SD. She graduated from De Smet High School in 1955 and continued her education at St. John's School of Nursing in Huron, SD, earning her Diploma in Nursing in 1958. She married Gene Gary Gruver in 1959 and the couple moved to Arizona in 1964. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2005. Dorothy played piano and took lessons up until early this year. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson and volunteered in the church office. Dorothy liked to travel and enjoyed museums and fine art along with the daily crossword puzzle. She was a loving presence to family and friends. She is survived by two chosen daughters, Judith Slawson, Highlands Ranch, CO and Shirley Gerardo, Phoenix, AZ. and their children as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Galen Gruver of Sweet Home, OR, Charles (Dee) Gruver of Pico Rivera, CA, Bonnie (Wayne) King of Silver City, NM, Merry (Rob) Shaver of Austin, TX, Dorian (Dave) Garner of Tulsa, OK, and Shelly (Russell) Tarvin of Tucson, AZ., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gene Gary Gruver; her parents, Jonas and Theresa Dykstra; her sister, Hattie Alane Dykstra and brother, Henry Alvin Dykstra. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Huron, SD. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society.