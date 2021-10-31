Dorothy Holley

Dorothy was born October 21, 1931 and passed away October 15, 2021. She was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado and lived in Southern Colorado until her family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in the early 1940's. Preceded in death by her mother, Mildred and first husband, Oliver. Dorothy was married to Oliver Bryan in 1949. In 1950 her first child, Patrick, was born. In 1952 her son David was born. Her first husband was killed in a tragic truck accident in 1953. She was widowed and raised the boys. In 1957 she met Duane Holley, they were married in December of 1960. They and the two boys moved to Tucson the same month and have lived here since. She has two sons, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her passing was just six days before her 90th birthday and one month before their 61st anniversary. A very proud and loving woman who will be missed greatly by all that knew her. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.