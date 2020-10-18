 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Kuisti

Dorothy Kuisti

  • Updated

KUISTI, Dorothy Kern

93, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on October 12, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, John H. Kuisti; daughters, Patricia A. Spruell, Gayle C. Kern, Cheryl L. Dunigan;

sons, David J. Kern and Mark A. Kern.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Kern

and son, Michael Kern.

A private Viewing will be held on Monday, October, 19, 2020

from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY,

3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 85705.

A Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road

Tucson, AZ 85705,

with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News