Dorothy Lenihan

LENIHAN, Dorothy Jean Beller

loved family, friends, baking (best chocolate chip cookies anywhere and famous lemon meringue pie!) traveling and the Wildcats. She passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021. Born to Carl and Ada Beller on June 19, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI. Dorothy grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. It was in college there that she met Francis (James) Lenihan, the love of her life, who had recently returned from WWII.

Dot and Jim married, started their family, and moved to Tucson - where both worked in the Flowing Wells School District Administration Office, gaining many friends along the way.

Dorothy leaves behind two sons, Bob (Kristene) Lenihan and Steve (Patty) Lenihan and daughter, Laurie Becker (LeRennie) Anderson; grandchildren, Patrick (Jeray) Lenihan, Trisha (Sam) Azares, Erin Lenihan (Angel Landrau), Jill Keegan, Brad, deceased (Tammy) Spencer, Matt (Sandy) Spencer, Whitney (David) Licavoli, Katie (Ryan) Fingleton, Emily Clearwater, Annie Clearwater, Katelyn Becker (Billy Ratliff), Jameson Becker (Camille Wilhelmi) and Jared Simte and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Dylan, Scott, Carson, Ava, Elizabeth, Ryan, Amelia, Giada and Arabelle. She is also survived by sister, Beverly Vikander (in MN) and her family.

Our sincere thanks to the caring staffs at Fairwinds - Desert Point, Vida at Home, Saguaro Ranch Assisted Luxury Living and Casa de la Luz. A service will be held when we may all be together. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Casa de la Luz Foundation and The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.