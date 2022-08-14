Dorothy Lindstrom

96, (nee Emerson), passed away June 14, 2021. Born in Springfield, MA, and moved to AZ in the 1950's. She married Arthur and had one son, John. A good Catholic, she lived a very humble, peaceful life and led by example! There was no better friend to animals! She was known to all as "Mother" and will be greatly missed! Preceded in death by her husband, and sister Marion Hixon. Survived by her son John (Ecaterina), grandchildren Ingrid, Johann, and Stefan. Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Cath Church on Mon, 8/22, Noon (Chapel)