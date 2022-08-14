 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Lindstrom

  • Updated

96, (nee Emerson), passed away June 14, 2021. Born in Springfield, MA, and moved to AZ in the 1950's. She married Arthur and had one son, John. A good Catholic, she lived a very humble, peaceful life and led by example! There was no better friend to animals! She was known to all as "Mother" and will be greatly missed! Preceded in death by her husband, and sister Marion Hixon. Survived by her son John (Ecaterina), grandchildren Ingrid, Johann, and Stefan. Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Cath Church on Mon, 8/22, Noon (Chapel)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News