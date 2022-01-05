Dorothy Mcquiston

96, of Tucson, AZ entered eternal rest on November 29, 2021. Dorothy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Domenico and Margaret DiFrischia on June 3, 1925. She was the fifth of their ten children. Dorothy was the last surviving sibling of her family. She is now finally "going home" to reunite with her family in Heaven. Grieving her loss is her husband of 75 years, Gilbert McQuiston. Fresh back from PA after serving in WWII, Gil found employment at a JC PENNEY store. He took a fancy to pretty fellow employee, Dorothy. They courted and wed in 1946. Over the next eight years they had five children and had moved to Phoenix, and then a final move to Tucson, AZ. Dorothy found employment at the downtown JC PENNEY store. In the early 70's she switched careers and worked until retirement age at the Arizona Bank. Dorothy loved to travel, especially her numerous trips back to PA, and visiting many small towns in AZ. She was a dedicated church goer and was very active with church activities. Dorothy loved to read, a hobby that she enjoyed until her final days. But her greatest passion in life, was her family. She loved us all. She made holidays and birthdays so memorable. And when the grandchildren began arriving, you could see pure bliss on her face. Dorothy will be so missed by all of her family. Survived by husband, Gil; sons, Brian (Judy) and Barry (Tina); daughters, Cheryl (Ken Burk), Diane (Randy Wagner) and Jocie (Les Woods); grandchildren, Cindy, Brent, Steve, Tara, Seth, Paul, David, Jessie, Josh, Carson and Jenna. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.