Dorothy Bezzant Miller slipped peacefully away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of Lynn Morris Miller and mother to five children—Linda Anderson, Patricia Castelli, Barbara Petty, RJ Barndt, and Luann Snyder—and two stepchildren, Deanna Miller and Calvin Miller. She is proceeded in death by her son Gary Lynn Miller. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 24, 1931, youngest of the five children of Orald Mathew Bezzant and Gladys Elizabeth Street Bezzant. Reared in the Kennecott Copper company town of Garfield Utah, Dorothy and her sister and three brothers enjoyed many recreational opportunities provided by the company town built above the shores of the Great Salt Lake on the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains. The Bezzant family escaped the worst trials of the Great Depression with Orald's work at Kennecott and food from an extended family of farmers in Lehi and Pleasant Grove. However, they were not spared the worry of Dorothy's illnesses, first kidney disease and then polio. All the family worked hard to help restore muscle tone to Dorothy's legs with massages, especially her mother and brother Nellie. The brothers--Kenneth, Neldon, and Richard (Dick)--and her sister, Maxine, all settled in Magna, Utah. Only Dorothy moved away, but she always longed to spend more time in Magna among her family. Dorothy graduated from Cyprus High School in Magna Utah in 1950, marrying Richard V. Barndt in June of that year. Following that marriage were five children and numerous moves, including to the states of Montana, North Dakota, Michigan, Texas, and Washington. She divorced in 1964, and three years later met and married her husband and sweetheart of nearly 55 years, Lynn (Lenzo) Miller. Her final move was to Tucson, Arizona in 1970. They moved their large, blended family to their home on Old Spanish Trail, back then one of the few houses along the scenic road surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Dorothy provided service to her church, community, and large family. Dinner time had the family gathered for home-cooked meals around the table set for nine most days. Weeknights in the early 70s, dinner was accompanied by Star Trek on the TV. Casual Saturday, often macaroni and tomatoes with Utah scones (Indian frybread), and Sunday, usually a well-done roast with cake for dessert. Dorothy made quilts for family weddings and baby blankets for the grandchildren. Outside the home, she volunteered for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was a reliable volunteer for bringing in meals and helping where needed in a variety of situations. A member of the Pantano Ward in east Tucson, she is remembered as the first to volunteer and always willing to take on the most difficult tasks. A fun-loving person, Dorothy would throw back her head when she laughed, eyes squinted shut. Even in her 80s, she doubled over with laughter after trying on a swim suit that she found unsuitable on an 85-year-old body. She was known to put salt in the sugar bowl on April's Fool's Day, and roar into a darkened bedroom to scare the hick-ups out of one of the kids. Loving kindness defined her life, family and friends alike. Before she lost her hearing, her sympathetic heart made her a favorite for defense lawyers in jury trials. (She did vote to convict when merited, but she felt sorry for the guilty.) As is often the case, Dorothy's loss of hearing was soon accompanied by dementia. Though she occasionally forgot those nearest and dearest to her, a gentle reminder would bring back her memories, some from long ago, but then she would know the person beside her. In the last two months of her life, one or more of her five children were by her side day and night, reminding her how she was loved and assuring her she had always been a wonderful mother. She passed in the loving arms of her husband with daughters Linda and Barbara and two granddaughters at her side. The family thanks the organizations Home Instead and Hospice for making Dorothy Miller's end of life more comfortable. Her friends Ann, Norma, Dorreen, Don, and church minister Greg Denker made her last years happier for her.