Dorothy Rothman

ROTHMAN, Dorothy Biller
93, of Tucson, passed to her heavenly home on February 24, 2020. Born March 28, 1926, in Chicago. Second Youngest of eight siblings entered as a young woman to Order of Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Iowa for 25 years. She later received her Masters in Education and taught English as a second language in Chicago. Survived by her husband, Frank Rothman of 40 years, has resided in retirement in Tucson for 30 years. Active in Daughters of the Nile and Sabbar Shrine Temple Tucson. Education and being charitable were two of her core values. They loved riding their motorcycle trike cross country. A Christian mass will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:00 a.m., lunch to follow. St. Francis De Sales Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Order of the Sisters of Charity, Dubuque, Iowa, or to the Shriners Children's Hospital in care of the Sabbar Temple, Tucson.