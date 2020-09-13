 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Stewart

Dorothy Stewart

  • Updated

STEWART, Dorothy Louise

96, passed into eternal life on September 9, 2020. She was born July 7, 1924 in Camden, NJ to Raymond and Edna Hughes. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ernest M. Stewart, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Peterman and Claire Krimmel and grandson, Alex Stewart. Survived by her two sons, Brian and Scott and their wives, Susanne and Ruth Anne; brother, Robert Hughes and seven grandchildren, Brendan, Ian, Kendall, David, Katharine, Shannon and Megan. Funeral arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson, AZ and Mark D. Heintzelman of State College, PA. She was a 50-year member of St. Paul's UM Church in State College.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News