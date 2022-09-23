Beloved mother and friend, Dorothy Thomas, 94, of Smithton, IL, born October 13, 1927, in Hardinville, IL, passed Monday, September 19, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center. Dorothy could light up any room with her smile. She loved the southwest, especially hunting, fishing, and Native American art. Dorothy lived in Tucson, Arizona for 55 years and was a dedicated University of Arizona sports supporter. She was at all times gracious, loving and giving. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Thomas; her parents, Verba and Effie, nee Barnett, Kessler; her first husband, J.K. Higgins; and her second husband, William Altman. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela (James) Andrew; two grandchildren, Edward (Jill) Andrew and Jessica (Pete) Burns; and three great-grandchildren, Myles, Hunter, and Rowan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John UCC or to the Smithton Senior Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL