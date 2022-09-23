 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Thomas

Beloved mother and friend, Dorothy Thomas, 94, of Smithton, IL, born October 13, 1927, in Hardinville, IL, passed Monday, September 19, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center.   Dorothy could light up any room with her smile. She loved the southwest, especially hunting, fishing, and Native American art. Dorothy lived in Tucson, Arizona for 55 years and was a dedicated University of Arizona sports supporter. She was at all times gracious, loving and giving. She will be greatly missed by all.   She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Thomas; her parents, Verba and Effie, nee Barnett, Kessler; her first husband, J.K. Higgins; and her second husband, William Altman.   She is survived by a daughter, Pamela (James) Andrew; two grandchildren, Edward (Jill) Andrew and Jessica (Pete) Burns; and three great-grandchildren, Myles, Hunter, and Rowan.   In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John UCC or to the Smithton Senior Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.                                                           Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.   Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News