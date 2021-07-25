Dorothy Whalen

Born November 10, 1924, second child to Ellinor and Arthur Hughes of Storm Lake, Iowa. Passed away on July 17, 2021. Graduating from High School in May 1942 she took menial Jobs to help support her widowed mother and two young sisters. Merrideth Publishing of Des Moines Iowa offered her a job and she worked two years before enlisting into the US Cadet Nursing Corp in 1944. Then graduated from St. Mary's school of nursing in Tucson, AZ and became a registered nurse in June of 1947. After a short courtship she married Robert Whalen on November 29, 1947. They had three children, Steven Arthur, Thomas Anthony and Kathleen Anne that completed their loving home. She worked for a few different Doctors in private practice, and TMC hospital, retired from TUSD as a School nurse. Dorothy enjoyed here quilting and donating to different organizations. Had season tickets to the UofA Baseball games, enjoyed helping Robert build their homes and restore there 100 year old home in Willcox. Her last words to her daughter were" take care of daddy ". Dorothy was a very giving person she gave with her whole heart and soul. Graveside Service will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A brunch to follow at 7570 E. Speedway at the main Club House of Fair Horizons East. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.