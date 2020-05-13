Dortha Hutchison

HUTCHISON, Dortha Marie

"Dot" (Carson)

1932 - 2020

age 87 of Phoenix, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2020. Dot is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bill Hutchison; children, Bill (Margo) Hutchison, Becky Fleming, Tom (Pat) Hutchison, Jennifer (Matt) Perez and three siblings, Billy Carson, Charles Carson and JoAnn Tolliver. She had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Donations preferred to LifeStream Complete Senior Living, www.lifestreamliving.com/donate/ (by web or by downloading form). Select "Where Needed Most". In the comments, specify Dortha Hutchison, NEP location. Services will be held at a later date.

