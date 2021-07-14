Dottie Kaiser

Dorothy Margaret (Bonn) Kaiser was born December 18, 1924 in Highland Park, Illinois, the only child of Fred and Margaret (Busch) Bonn. She attended a two-room elementary school where she was the only student in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Graduating from Highland Park High School in 1942, she went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from the University of Iowa. Later receiving her Masters of Education from the University of Arizona, and taught at Doolen Jr. High, first as Physical Education Teacher for 16 years then as Media Director for 17 years. She was very active in the Tucson Audio Visual Association, The Arizona Educational Media Association and the Arizona Library Association holding various offices in each. She was also an active member of Tucson Elks Lodge 385. After retirement, summers were spent in the White Mountains of Arizona and winters in Tucson-the best of both worlds. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Pinetop Community Home Owners Association for 23 years and very active in Immanuel Lutheran Church of Pinetop and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tucson. As a member of the Christian Fellowship Group of the church for over 30 years, she delivered the Sunday Taped Sermon to homebound members which gave her great pleasure and became close friends of these dear sweet individuals. Dottie loved to give holiday dinner parties and for over 35 years hosted a Christmas party for members of the Media Association and close friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and dad and the love of her life, Gerhard Wachsmann and will be greatly missed by relatives and many close friends. Services will be held at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 830 North 1st Avenue, Tucson. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. Donations may be made in Dottie's memory to Grace Lutheran Child Learning Center. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.