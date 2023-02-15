Doug Smith passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023. Doug was born on September 14, 1928 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Helen and Claud Smith. He worked for TUSD for 26 years. He taught at Pueblo Gardens Elementary School and then as a Physical Education Coordinator. He retired in 1984. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie; sons Steve/Smitter (Donna); Roger (Heidi), daughters Susan Trumbull and Phyllis Conrad (Bill). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, 2/16 at Abounding Grace Lutheran Church 2450 S Kolb Rd. The family would like to thank Casa de la Luz Hospice for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Abounding Grace Lutheran Church, 2450 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ, 85710.