DOUGHTY, Ruth Evelyn (Cunningham)
was born January 23, 1925, and passed May 4, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was 93. Her parents, Don and Mary Cunningham raised Ruth, her older sister, Lucille and younger brothers, Don and Bill in Detroit, Michigan. As a young woman, Ruth worked in the banking industry in Detroit. After WWII, she met Jack Doughty at Allen Park Presbyterian Church and they were married on June 16, 1949. They built a home in Allen Park, Michigan and raised their two children, Lynn (Allen) and Mark. In 1959, they moved to Tucson. Ruth worked for Home Federal Savings as a loan officer. Ruth was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bowler for 30 years and won many city tournaments. In 1975, they moved to White Mt. Lake, near Show Low Arizona. Both were very active in the community. Ruth started a second career at the local phone company in Show Low and retired ten years later. They had a second home at Prince of Tucson RV Park, and wintered here and summered in Show Low. Both were active in park activities. After Jack passed in 2006, Ruth continued to travel between Tucson and Show Low. Ruth's dream came true when she was called to "Come on Down" to bidders row on the "Price Is Right", one of her favorite shows. Ruth did a lot of traveling, she cruised the Rivers of Germany, she also traveled with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandson to Disneyland, cruised to Mexico and Northern Arizona, and various other road trips. Ruth was an expert seamstress and very proud of her family. Ruth leaves behind her two children, Lynn and Mark (Maureen); grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael and Keren (Anthony) and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Shane, Ethan and Ariella. Ruth was a good woman and will be missed by all of us. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.