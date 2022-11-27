Douglas Hartshorne

73, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Doug is survived by his son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Rachel; two grandchildren, Evelyn and Owen; his younger brother, Jeff and younger sister, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cindy, who passed away in 2014. Doug will be remembered for his love of U of A football and basketball, country western films, fishing, and rock n' roll music. In lieu of a traditional funeral service, Doug's ashes will be spread by airplane, along with his wife Cindy's ashes, over the ocean near Pacific Beach - a favorite vacation spot for the couple. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.