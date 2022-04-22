Maynard, Douglas

Douglas Scott Maynard passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48 on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Born July 17, 1973 in Tucson, he is survived by the love of his life, Úna Maynard; daughters, Jordan Maynard and Alyssa Foussé (Daniel); step-children, Delaney, Jameson and Jack Nowlan; grandchildren, Robert and Hannah Foussé; parents, Anna Quillen and Douglas Maynard; step-father, Steve Quillen; sisters, Lisa Tippett (Todd) and Ashley Denniman (Tim) and many other family and friends that loved him dearly.

Services and online tributes are being handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Visitation is on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service and opportunity to share memories to start at 630 p.m. Mass will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church at 1800 S. Kolb Rd.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

