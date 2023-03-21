It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas K McDowell. He passed away in his home in Tucson, AZ on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 70. Doug is survived by his children Sean McDowell and Heather McDowell, as well as his grandchildren Branigan and Beckett McDowell. He was born on March 7, 1952 in Ann Arbor, MI to Douglas Barton McDowell and Margaret Ann Morrison, and moved to Arizona early in life (along with his sister Margaret McDowell). Doug attended school at Verde Valley School in Sedona, AZ, where he loved the outdoors, hiking and horseback riding. Doug attended the University of Arizona, earning a B.S. in Pharmacy, and worked as a pharmacist in Tucson for 33 years. Per his wishes, Doug will be cremated, and have a small family memorial at a later date. His family requests that memorial donations be made to Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747. "Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence…be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars."