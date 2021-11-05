Douglas Muth

MUTH, Douglas Raymond
10/26/1928 - 10/22/2021
Doug was born in Seattle, Washington to Esther Aldean Raymond and Lawrence Reinholdt Muth, and was the oldest of two brothers, including David Lawrence Muth who survives him. His two daughters, Leslie Moon and Allyn Van Dusen, were with him in his final moments. His son, Ross Brennan, and Ross's wife Teresa, called him daily from Switzerland during his last month. Leslie and Allyn's spouses are also Doug's friends: Duncan Moon and Jerry Wolf.
He passed away four days before his 93rd birthday. When Doug made a decision, he was not one to wait. He joins his wife of 48 years, Sydney Marie Sherlie Muth, on the other side.
Doug was a University of Washington graduate and was the definition of a self-made man. He was self-employed in real estate, flipping over 100 houses in his career before it was popular on TV. He created his own Seattle car sales business called Muth Motors in the 1960s. Doug was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Doug had both an engineering and an intensely creative mind. In his last year, he did a beautiful renovation job on his home, bought two new cars, joined a pandemic family writing club called Desert ROC, and created many wonderful paintings while rediscovering his artistic talent after his beloved Sydney passed. He published a book called Think Thin, about how to handle overeating, and he was working on a book on flipping houses. He also assisted in writing a book about Bermuda Dunes, CA when he lived in Palm Desert.
Doug's four grandchildren are Miles Raymond Van Dusen, Hayley Dayis Van Dusen, Dominick Douglas Boyle, and Kelsey Maureen Boyle. It must be said - they are all artists.
His family and friends celebrated his 93rd birthday posthumously via Zoom at his Tucson home, participating from as far away as Columbia, South America, Switzerland, New York, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco. He set the bar high, and we will all follow in his artistic footsteps. We love you.