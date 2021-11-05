Douglas Muth

Doug was born in Seattle, Washington to Esther Aldean Raymond and Lawrence Reinholdt Muth, and was the oldest of two brothers, including David Lawrence Muth who survives him. His two daughters, Leslie Moon and Allyn Van Dusen, were with him in his final moments. His son, Ross Brennan, and Ross's wife Teresa, called him daily from Switzerland during his last month. Leslie and Allyn's spouses are also Doug's friends: Duncan Moon and Jerry Wolf.

Doug was a University of Washington graduate and was the definition of a self-made man. He was self-employed in real estate, flipping over 100 houses in his career before it was popular on TV. He created his own Seattle car sales business called Muth Motors in the 1960s. Doug was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Doug had both an engineering and an intensely creative mind. In his last year, he did a beautiful renovation job on his home, bought two new cars, joined a pandemic family writing club called Desert ROC, and created many wonderful paintings while rediscovering his artistic talent after his beloved Sydney passed. He published a book called Think Thin, about how to handle overeating, and he was working on a book on flipping houses. He also assisted in writing a book about Bermuda Dunes, CA when he lived in Palm Desert.