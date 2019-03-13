DOWERS, Kylie Christine

Passed away March 3, 2019. She is survived by parents, Jennifer Kwederis and Sean M. Dowers; grandparents, Carol Kurpius and Rich Fabry, Michael and Diana Dowers; great-great-grandmother, June Dowers; uncles, Erik and David; aunt, Lisa; cousins, Braydon and Daisy Dowers, Tyler and Ian Barry as well as extended family. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Casa Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

