DRASSLER, Thelma W.
Died December 8, 2018, at home at the age of 101. Born November 12, 1917 on a dairy farm near Warrensburg, Missouri. One of seven children, her earliest and fondest memories were of helping her father on the dairy, where she learned to drive at age 12 by driving the milk truck. She bravely traveled alone by train to Tucson with her four year old daughter, Evonne, in 1943. She worked at many jobs to support herself and her daughterincluding LeCave's Bakery as an ice cream maker. She met and married the "love of her life", Hugh Flynn, in 1944. Gave birth to daughter Janie, in 1945 at St. Mary's Hospital. They had many wonderful years together. camping, fishing, playing poker, making Mexican Food and raising their family. Thelma worked for Sears Roebuck, The Arizona State Health Dept., and the University of Arizona Department of Microbiology. After she retired in 1968, she volunteered at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Clinic where she learned to use a computer. She became quite proficient on the computer and later used those skills as a volunteer at Villa Maria Care Center - writing residents biographies. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, baker, bridge player, golfer, and organizer of many things. She was a person who loved life and loved having funfor that reason she was known in the family as "the favorite aunt!" Her favorite game to the very end was rummicubes, morning, noon and night. Special thanks to all the loyal friends and family who joined her in a game of rummicubes hourly, daily, or weekly. She loved to travel and she and her 3rd husband, Ed Drassler, traveled the world. She was a member of the Newman Center Sustaining Board at the University of Arizona and a true Wildcat Fan who never missed a game! Thelma has one surviving sister, Bessie Moore, of Running Springs, California, and she is also survived by daughters, Janie Kirk of Tucson and Evonne McNabb of Westerville, Ohio, as well as 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A Rosary at St. Thomas Moore Newman Center will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018. Funeral Service also at St. Thomas Moore Newman Center at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to Villa Maria Care Center Chapel Foundation, 4310 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.