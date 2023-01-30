Dritha McCoy

Dritha P. McCoy, 81, beloved daughter of William and Etheldritha Pearson of Bethlehem, PA, and loving wife of Jerald K. McCoy passed away January 15, 2023 following a brief illness at her daughter's home in Vienna, VA. She was surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister Anne P. Gardner of Murray, Utah, and 4 children - John R. Vaughey, K. Duffy Sturgeon, Kevin C. Vaughey and Amy V. Alley. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dritha took pride in being a devoted homemaker and advocate for her 4 children and husband. Dritha was a beautiful artist and community volunteer. Dritha loved traveling, poetry, reading and crafting. Dritha's personality and infectious laugh drew her to many people. Dritha cherished the friendships and memories that she made over the years. Dritha's influence on life will be immense and carried on through her legacy. The family will continue her vivacious love of life through their continued pursuits. Dritha chose to donate her body to Science Care. She will be cremated and the ashes will be returned to the family. There will be a Mass of Christian burial on February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna, VA at 11:00 a.m.