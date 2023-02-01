Dritha McCoy

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dritha P. McCoy, 81, beloved daughter of the late William and Dritha Pearson of Bethlehem, PA, and wife of the late Jerald K. McCoy, passed away January 15, 2023, surrounded by family following a brief illness at her daughter's home in Virginia. She is survived by her sister Anne P. Gardner and 4 children - John R. Vaughey Jr., K. Duffy Sturgeon, Kevin C. Vaughey, and Amy V. Alley. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dritha was a devoted homemaker, artist, and volunteer. She loved traveling, poetry, reading, and crafting. Dritha cherished the friendships and memories she made over the years. A mass of Christian burial will be held on February 17, 2023, at 11:00am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna, VA.

