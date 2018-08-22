DROW, Dennis Joseph
Born April 22, 1929. He died August 20, 2018. He was born in Sasco, Arizona to William and Ramona Drow. He was raised on a ranch in Red Rock, Arizona. He had three brothers, Billy, Tony and Eddie. He had eight sisters, Angie, Mary, Rose, Melinda, Ernestine, Pauline, May and Cathy. He enlisted in the Navy in April of 1946 and was discharged in April of 1948. He was in the National Guard from 1950 thru 1953. Dad started his career as a cook and became a chef for the Del Web Hiway House and the Pioneer Hotel. After the hotel fire, he went to work at the Mountain Oyster Club where he stayed till be retired in 1991. He was married to Lupe Valdez for 11 years and they had six children, Pearl (deceased), Valery (Daniel) Castillo, Dennis Drow, Jr., Vivian (Mike) Petroff, Mary Janet Drow and Mary Jane Drow. He was in a committed relationship with Armida Bernal for 51 years and they had one daughter, Diana (Alfred) Jimenez. Dad has 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Dad loved having his children and grandchildren around him. He always had something to eat and fun "toys" for the kids to play with. We all have our own precious memories with Dad and we'll miss him very much. The family is very grateful for the loving care that was provided by Trini Nunez for the three years she cared for dad at his home. We are very grateful to Theresa, Frank and their family at Simancas Assisted Living for providing a loving, caring and supportive home for our father over the last three years. Thank you very much for being so good to him and to his family. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 338 W. University Blvd. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Please join us in celebrating Dad's life. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.