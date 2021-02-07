Duaine Linton

LINTON, Duaine Leonard
93, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021. Duaine was born on September 13, 1927, in Duluth, MN, to Carl and Bertha Linton. He married Arlene Forsan, also from Duluth, on August 25, 1951. They were married for 67 years.
Duaine graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He became a Licensed Professional Engineer and spent over 30 years of his career working for IBM in Binghamton, NY, Huntsville, AL, and Tucson, AZ. He was proud of his contributions to the Saturn V rocket that carried Apollo astronauts to the moon.
Duaine had many lifelong pursuits. He was a Boy Scout who later served as a Scoutmaster. In retirement, he and Arlene traveled frequently with two of his "Troop 5" childhood buddies. He planted a Victory Garden during World War II, and throughout his life he nurtured flowers, vegetables, shrubs and fruit trees. He had an engineer's mind, enjoying the advent and evolution of the personal computer. He and Arlene traveled the country in their RV doing research of their genealogy and traveled to Europe to meet relatives they discovered. They were members of Tanque Verde Lutheran Church in Tucson for 37 years.
Duaine is survived by children, Cynthia Linton (Murray Jones); grandsons, Murray B. 3d (Trip) and Chase Linton Jones, Rick (Cyndy) and David (Nancy); granddaughter, Lauren and grandson, Alex; nieces, Dane and Brooke Christensen and nephew, Hartley LaJoy.A memorial service will be held at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church at a date to be determined. Duaine's ashes will be interred in a Columbarium behind the church where his beloved wife awaits him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Duaine and Arlene to HudsonAlpha Foundation Movement and Memory program (Alzheimer Research) 601 Genome Way, Huntsville, AL 35806.