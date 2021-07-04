PINTER, Duane Leo

75, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021.

Duane was a loyal friend, a loyal husband, and the greatest father a child could ask for. He served our country in the United States Coast Guard and was a Vietnam War Veteran. During his working career, he was an electrical engineer and the owner of two engineering firms. He later went on to work around the world for various mining companies. He enjoyed woodworking, firearms, and riding motorcycles. He was also a long time Mason and Shriner.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Maria E. Pinter; father and mother, Herman and Marie Pinter; sisters, Wilma and Patricia and his brother, Herman.

Duane leaves behind his wife, Diane Evans; children, Mike Schultz (Arenda), Michele Rodriquez (Monty), Duke Pinter (Jennyne), Duane Pinter (Megan); grandchildren, Michael and Austin Schultz, Sidnee Rodriguez, Maria S. Pinter, Owen, Esme and Will Pinter; sister, Velma Oliver; brothers, Bill and Warren Pinter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Community Church, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

"Therefore, you too have grief now; but I will see you again,